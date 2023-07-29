Missing endangered juvenile alert issued along with suspect

UPDATE: OHP says they have found the vehicle but neither the suspect or child.

Officals are looking for Simion Ainsworth, a 5-year-old boy.

According to OHP, he was last seen with Chase Ainsworth, a 34-year-old white man with brown hair. Police say to be on the lookout for a black Kia Soul with a tag FPA580. Officers say he was involved in a fight and could be armed with a knife. He is also been known to use drugs

If seen please call 911.

OHP

