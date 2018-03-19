Missing Cherokee County teen girl found safe

TAHLEQUAH -- Authorities say a 13-year-old girl who was missing out of Cherokee County was located safe on Monday.

Authorities said Shawna Lowrey was last seen leaving in the 18200 block of West Jones Road in Tahlequah at just before 2am Saturday.

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says that Lowrey was located on Sunday night at a Sonic in Fort Gibson.

Authorities believe Lowrey was in the company of 19-year-old Williard Roberts.

No one has been arrested.

