Missing 14-year-old in Muskogee

Posted at 7:07 PM, May 21, 2023
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — An endangered missing advisory is out for Leela Marlow, a 14-year-old girl.

Marlow was last seen around North 38th St.and Tahlequah St. in Musckogee. She was wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue sweat pants and carrying an orange blanket. She also could be wearing glasses.

Marlow has autism and a stigmatism in her left eye. If you see her call 911.

