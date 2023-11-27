Minority founded startups getting funding to expand

TULSA, Okla. — Some startup businesses, founded by Black and Latino owners, are getting much needed funding to expand. ACT House is a local company providing training and financial resources.

“I think the combination of community and really deep insight into how to grow our company has been transformative for Between,” said Sheereen Brown.

Sheereen Brown is the CEO and co-founder of Between. It’s a company that connects women who need immediate gynecological services to same and next day appointments.

“It really feels like a radical kind of company, but it’s important and so needed,” said Brown.

She’s taking part in the fifth accelerator cohort that ACT House is putting on here in Tulsa. The program helps Black and Latino founders with funding but also the tools needed to scale and grow their businesses.

“We really want to build out our staff,” said Brown. “Really make women’s healthcare and access to women’s healthcare just broader and better.”

Dominick Ard’is founded ACT House and the accelerator program back in 2021.

“Seeing the companies and founders grow and do their thing, it’s exciting to see,” said Dominick Ard’is.

Since launching, he says they’ve given 45 founders, $70,000 each with zero interest or equity. On average, ACT House says white founders have access to about $70,000 more than black and latino founders in this stage of their business.

“We’re now the family and friend round for a lot of these founders that have been overlooked,” said Ard’is.

“My parents were immigrants here,” said George Suarez. “I didn’t grow up with those connections.”

George Suarez is the co-founder and CEO of OPNBX(Open Box).

They use AI and machine learning to help businesses expand their sales opportunities. He’s from California and got connected to the accelerator program after seeing it on Twitter. He just finished the program in October, and says it’s been a game changer for his business.

“That path helped me understand how to best reallocate my resources to actually grow the company and that’s what’s allowed us to grow from 2 people to 7 people in less than 8 months,” said Suarez.

Ard’is says these startups are creating innovative products, employing dozens of people, and opening the door to generational wealth.

“There’s an opportunity to grow, connect, and expand not only from a company standpoint but who we are as people,” said Ard’is.

Ard’is says half of the business owners are from Tulsa, and the other half spend 6 months here for the program. However about 40% of that group end up making Tulsa home. They credit the supportive startup environment in Tulsa for keeping them around.

