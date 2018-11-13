Mike Gundy announces transfer of sophomore safety: 'I'm a firm believer in the snowflake'

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Oklahoma State University football coach Mike Gundy announced the transfer of sophomore safety Thabo Mwaniki on Monday and went on to discuss the increase of transfers in college football.

As part of his answer Gundy said:

“I think we live in a world where people are noncommittal… We allow liberalism to say, ‘Hey I can just do what I want, and I don’t really have to be tough and fight through it.’… In the world today, there’s a lot of entitlement. I’m a firm believer in the snowflake.”

Watch Gundy’s full answer in the video below, courtesy Oklahoma State University.

