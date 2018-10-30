Migratory Asian lady beetles make return to Oklahoma

Migratory Asian lady beetles have returned to Oklahoma, according to Noble Research Institute.

The research institute says the beetles look like ladybugs. The beetles are a nonnative cousin of the common ladybug.

The beetles appear in southern Oklahoma every fall.

The beetles can invade homes and other structures, acting as nuisance pests through spring. They are most active during warm, sunny days following periods of colder weather.

In general, the beetles are not harmful, but they can bite and infestations may cause allergic reactions in sensitive people.

The bugs bite readily, although they cause no serious injury to people or pets.

