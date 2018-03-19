Midtown Tulsa owl 'Sofie' dies

TULSA, Okla. - A beloved midtown Tulsa owl has died.

According to Barred Owls of Midtown Tulsa Facebook page, Sofie had a liver condition that was the cause of death. She also had two pellets and one B.B. in her where she had been previously shot.

Barred Owls are protected under federal law, and the group has contacted the game warden to file a report.



