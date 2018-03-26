Midtown Tulsa Kum & Go robbed

TULSA - Tulsa police said a midtown Kum & Go was robbed early Monday morning.

Police said at approximately 5:50 a.m. the suspect entered the store and demanded money.

Witnesses said the suspect had his hands in his pocket and told everyone he had a firearm, police said.

Police said the suspect acquired an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register and left without incident.

