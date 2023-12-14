Midtown fire station needs drivers to pay attention

TULSA, Okla. — We all know the phrase “every second counts” when it comes to an emergency situation.

However, drivers who pass by Station 14 at 36th and South Lewis in midtown are having a tough time getting used to some new signage. The station is right at the intersection that has a stop light.

Captain Justin Flake asked the City of Tulsa to paint “Do Not Block” in front of the driveway of the fire station.

“As we would get calls, the majority of the time we were getting blocked by traffic,” said Captain Flake. “A good minute just trying to maneuver the traffic.”

The request to the city came at a convenient time because the road was already being repaved over the summer.

There has been a “Do Not Block” street sign along 36th Street for years. It is small and Captain Flake says people simply didn’t seem to notice it being there.

The paint has only been there two months. We noticed multiple cars still blocking the driveway.

This particular station was built in 1950 and it’s rare for a fire station to have this problem because they aren’t typically situated along a busy intersection.

Ignoring a Do Not Block sign is a ticketable offense, says the City of Tulsa. It’s not likely a driver would be pulled over there for violating.

More importantly, drivers should pay attention—it could save a life.

