Memorial Planned For Fallen K-9 Heroes

TULSA, Okla. — The Urban Search and Rescue Foundation plans to launch a fundraiser to raise money for a K9 memorial to honor all of the dogs who have served the community.

Jeff Leon, the K-9 coordinator for Eastern Oklahoma has been a fireman for 17 years and a K9 handler for 12.

Right now, Leon has two service dogs

Venus and Truman… along with the other service dogs are crucial during disasters…

The K9s are trained for a year, then given to a handler to finish their training and get to work.

But the handlers also must go through extensive training before getting a service dog.

Leon says he went through training for 2 years, until his K9 was ready.

“The first six months of your training you have to actually come out and prove yourself that you actually want to do it because it is a lot of work. You’re with the dog 24/7, you taken them to work with you. So, it’s a huge commitment for someone to be a dog handler. You train for 6 months. We hide you in holes. It could be 110 degrees outside and you’re out there getting filthy, dirty, " says Leon.

Leon says the dogs are more than just a work partner.

“I mean he's your best friend. He goes to work with you 24 hours a day. He lives with you… He becomes part of the family.”

Leon and Terry Sivadon, TFD’s rescue coordinator, both say this memorial is important because of the K9’s service to our community.

“Those dogs work hard. And it’s a service dog. So i think its important that the handler has some recognition for the dog,” says Sivadon.

The Urban Search and Rescue Foundation is still working on a date to launch the fundraiser.

