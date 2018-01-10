Memorial of slain woman in unsolved murder taken from midtown gas station

TULSA--Friends and family of Peggy Gaytan are hoping that someone will return a memorial in her honor.

For the second year, someone has taken a wreath and cross dedicated to the remembrance of Gaytan, who was murdered in 2011 at a midtown Tulsa Shell station.

Family says that the items may be returned to the Shell station located at 36th and Harvard.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: