Memorial missing that remembers gas station clerk killed in 2011

TULSA -

Seven years ago, a convenience store worker murdered.

Her case is still unsolved.

Every year, friends of Peggy Gaytan remember her right before Christmas time.

Someone stole it - and it isn't the first time.

“It was kind of a real shock. I'm like why would somebody come and steal a memorial?” said Brandon Whitebook, who works with store security.

They want everyone to know what an impact she had when people walked into the Shell station at 36th and Harvard.

For two years in a row, someone took her memorial away.

“To me, it doesn't make any sense. I mean everybody in the neighborhood knew Peggy," said Whitebook.

Peggy was like family to Whitebook.

He and the neighbors can't believe this happened again.

“We have it here to mark it as a sacred space to remember her and in hopes that also someone will see it that knows what happened and call police and tell them what happened," said Jennifer Harmon, a neighbor.

Peggy's case hasn't been solved since her murder in 2011.

“The neighborhood has not forgotten, police haven't forgotten. When we flier different stores all over Tulsa even in west Tulsa, they remember what happened,” said Harmon.

Now, they have one simple plea--return the memorial to find the killer who murdered a grandmother who was simply working an extra job.

In our minds, it hinders goals of helping police find who killed Peggy," said Harmon.

if it's not returned... the store plans to give police the surveillance footage and file a report.

