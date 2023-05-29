Memorial for Taft woman killed a year ago, unveiled

TAFT, Okla. — Family and friends gathered in Taft today, to remember and honor Sherika Bowler. Bowler was killed one year ago at a Memorial Day gathering.

“I tried to call her two weeks ago because we always call each other when we go to the grocery store,” says her sister, Blanch Lang. “It’s still unbelievable.”

Lang says Sherika was the life of the party and deeply loved her family, especially her daughter.

The 39-year-old was shot and killed at a memorial day festival in Taft. At least eight other people were injured, including a child Today, there is now a headstone near the gazebo, with a picture of Sherika.

It was unveiled this afternoon by dozens of her friends and family members. But Blanch says their family wants justice served, and they want the community that Sherika loved so much to be more supportive in their fight for it.

Kendall Alexander, Skyler Buckner, and Keshaun Jackson are all charged with first-degree murder and eight counts of shooting with intent to kill. They are all out on bond, which was set at $50,000 each.

Lang says she wants justice for her sister. And for that to happen, people in the community who know what happened, need to come forward. She also says she wants her sister to be remembered for who she was, and not what happened to her.

“Just to know about her life,” says Lang. “She was bubbly. She was a great person. And even this event, like today, if that was someone else’s monument. She would be putting it on.”

