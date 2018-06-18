Medical marijuana up for vote in Oklahoma

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. - Yes or no to State Question 788.

Those are the options on next week's ballot that proposes legalizing medical marijuana use in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma voters will decide next week whether to legalize medical marijuana, but some opponents believe undecided voters need more information about what the bill would actually do.

"State question 788 itself is a fraud," District Attorney Matt Ballard said. "It's not about medical use. It's about recreational use and we need to get that message out so that people know what they're voting for."

Ballard and the Rogers County Sheriff are making sure their message is heard.

"If there are, and I believe there are, beneficial qualities to the plant, those can be obtained in another way where we don't destroy the quality of life," Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said.

Ashley Mullen-Lowry has used CBD oil for a year for her arthritis, but she says THC would work better for her and others in the state.

"I believe that all Oklahoma patients, no matter what the ailment is, need access to safe medication," Mullen-Lowry said.

There are several children here in Oklahoma that is using this product illegal because they have to have it to stay alive.

If the bill passes, a seven percent tax would be imposed on medical marijuana sales.

Those on both sides say they want voters to be educated on the issue and know how to answer come next Tuesday.

