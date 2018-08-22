Med spa under investigation abruptly closes

The popular south Tulsa medical spa that is under federal investigation abruptly closed its doors.

Kaye Sanders, the woman who identifies herself as the owner of L'Chaim Medical Spa on her Linkedin, sent an email to clients saying the FDA raided her business and seized patient's medical records. In the email, she mentioned using Botox from Canada.

We learned from former employees that Sanders abruptly closed the south Tulsa business Friday without letting any of her employees know.

Someone who was in the area over the weekend said they saw Sanders carrying boxes out of the medical spa. They snapped a photo of a truck driving away with filing cabinets in the back.

A now former employee spoke in anonymity saying the situation is heartbreaking. She said she thought she knew Sanders, but that changed when agents showed up at their business with guns drawn.

The worker said she has had many clients reaching out to her asking about the money they prepaid for services. She said hundreds of clients paid in advance to get a discount. They are now out anywhere from $40 to thousands.

Local consumer attorney Victor Wandres suggested trying to get your money back from the business first.

"Hopefully, the consumers used their credit card and they paid that way," Wandres said to do as a second step. "If they have and process a dispute."

Wandres said if that does not work, the best bet is to get an attorney. He said the attorney's fees should be covered by the Oklahoma Consumer Protection Act.

There is no indication that the business closed on their social media or website. Customers showed up Tuesday for appointments and were disappointed to learn it closed.

"Both my husband and I put so many years into coming here and we felt it's a lack of respect and a lot of other feelings go along with it," Rita Marcus, a longtime customer, said.

We reached out to Sanders who kindly said her attorney did not want her to comment.

