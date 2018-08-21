Med spa says under FDA investigation

TULSA -- Customers said they received an email from a popular south Tulsa med spa that they were being investigated by the FDA.

L'Chaim Med Spa, formerly known as Enhance Med Spa, owner Kaye Sanders sent the lengthy email to patients that left them stunned.

"Recently investigative agents from the Food and Drug Administration served a search warrant on the business," the email read.

Sanders went on to say in the email provided to KJRH by one of the patients that she did not know exactly why she was being investigated but mentioned the Botox at her med spa is from Canada. She said it is cheaper to get it outside of the US and is the same thing.

"...which just tells me somebody who is just trying to make an extra dollar versus caring what they are putting in someone else's face," a former patient who did not want to be identified said.

We reached out to the FDA about the investigation. A spokeswoman said it is their policy to neither confirm nor deny an investigation.

"I called as soon as I heard about the rumor that she was using product that was not FDA approved and when I called to ask about it, they told me that they couldn't comment on the investigation that was currently happening," the anonymous patient said. "They can assure you now that all the products they are using are FDA approved."

Patients we spoke to are stunned because they said they had a pleasant experience at L'Chaim.

"Kaye was informative and told me what was going to be happening and told me where we were going to focus on putting the Botox in," another patient named Amanda said.

Neither of the patients we spoke to had any negative side effects that can be positively linked back to the foreign fillers.

A lawsuit was filed against L'Chaim and Sanders in June of 2018 on behalf of a patient who said she needed surgery after her visit to the med spa. The lawsuit alleges the patient got Restalin injections in her cheek and ended up getting a hematoma.

"You want to trust a professional when you go to their place of business, especially when you're injecting something into your body," Amanda said.

A document from the Oklahoma Board of Nursing shows Sanders nursing license was revoked for five years in 2016 for disciplinary action.

The documents said Sanders used a doctors signatures on patient forms without their permission. They also said the med spa owner performed medical procedures without a face-to-face consultation or a physician's order, which is required by law in Oklahoma.

"I was really shocked to know that she has had her license revoked for over a year after she had injected me and a lot of other people I know," the patient who chose not to be named said.

We reached out to the medical spa but have not heard back.

We could not find any charges that have been filed in regards to the investigation.

