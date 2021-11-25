Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa delivers Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of homebound residents Thursday

TULSA, Okla. — It is a day of gratitude, but for some it's also a day of giving. Volunteers for Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa braved the cold Thursday morning to deliver hot Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of homebound residents.

From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday morning, 375 volunteers gathered at the Meals on Wheels headquarters to deliver more than 500 residents.

Each volunteer not only delivered a hot thanksgiving meal to residents, but volunteers also have the means to report back the status and health of their clients to make sure they’re well and healthy.

Calvin Moore, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa, says the holidays are hard on his clients and the pandemic has only made matters worse over the past few years.

“It’s extraordinarily important for us to make sure that we get them a high quality Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings. It’s most important that they see another smiling face, another human being, looking back at them saying, `hey my family came out today to deliver to you because you matter to us.’”

Chantel Reynolds says she volunteered to give back to those who were impacted the most by the pandemic.

“I think if there’s one thing the last couple of years have taught us is that we do need each other, even when people act mean or nasty, there’s still a lot of good people in the world... This is just a way to demonstrate that,” Reynolds said.

