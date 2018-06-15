ME: 2-year-old dies days after drowning incident in Owasso

OWASSO - Officials from the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner have released the name of the 2-year-old who died days after a drowning incident in Owasso.

Back on June 4, 2 Works for You reported that Tulsa County Sheriff deputies responded to a near drowning in the 13900 block of East 100th Street North.

Deputies said the family had lost track of the child during a pool party and he was found in the pool minutes later.

The ME's office said they received the body of Jack Vanarsdel on June 10.

"The cause and manner of death is pending," the ME said in a statement.

