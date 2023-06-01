McNellie's Group announces new restaurant coming to Main Street Jenks

JENKS, Okla. — The new restaurant, City Hall Steak & Cocktail will be located on Jenks' Main Street.

The interior of City Hall Steak & Cocktail will have a blend of modern design and vintage accents that celebrate the building’s unique history.

The atmosphere will be ideal for intimate dinners, special occasions, business meetings, gatherings with friends, or just a glass of wine at the bar.

It will have a private dining room with space for 12-14 people.

“We were very excited when we heard about the opportunity to develop 123 Main Street,” said Elliot Nelson, CEO and Founder of the McNellie’s Group. “Having a location in the heart of Main Street means City Hall Steak & Cocktail will be ideally positioned to contribute to the area’s ongoing revitalization.”

McNellie’s Group Executive Chef Ben Alexander, who was recently nominated for a James Beard Award, is creating a menu that will feature steaks, chops, fish, and pasta.

“I want City Hall Steak & Cocktail to be the type of restaurant people can visit several times a week and always find something that satisfies whatever they’re craving,” Alexander said. “The menu, in addition to the classic steakhouse favorites that everyone loves, will have signature salads, sandwiches, and a gourmet burger.”

The Ten District is a new citizen-led effort to rebrand Jenks’ historic Main Street. Its name is a reference to a corner of Main Street that is 10 miles from downtown Tulsa, Bixby, Sapulpa, and Broken Arrow, and 10 blocks west of the Arkansas River.

The goal of the branding is to attract new businesses to the area.

