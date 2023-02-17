McDonald's gifts north Tulsa students with treat for Black History Month studies

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa students have been working hard this month to learn about Black history. The 2nd-grade students at Anderson Elementary created vision boards of the world they’d like to see, and those boards got the attention of a local business owner.

"I can change the world with my words," that’s the message the students have been working for Black History Month. And Friday, those words were turned into treats thanks to a local businessman.

“Why the words? Because they’re powerful and positive words for our young people," said Anderson Principal Lajuanna Waddell. "Things that can live by, like giving service, providing light in the world, being a power in the world, being positive in the world."

This month, Waddel and her staff gave the students a mission to use their words for good. Which got the attention of McDonald’s franchise owner Michael Gentry.

“They have this new pilot actually, we’re one of the first schools for Mr. Mike Gentry’s McDonalds where he’s bringing it into our schools and giving them the opportunity during black history month,” Waddell said.

In keeping with the theme of "I can change the world with my words,” another visitor spent some time with the Anderson students — children’s author Ebony Moore.

“Today we’re here, we’re bringing out Mya so the kids can celebrate black history month, so they can see what the imagination can create,” Moore said.

Moore said her visit to Anderson Elementary is all about showing students their words and imagination are powerful tools that can change the world.

“A lot of my books honestly show kids what they can be," Moore said. "So, I really try to focus more on the future and being positive, having an impact and showing them how they can make a difference."

The event was all about putting good into the world, being kind to one another and showing Anderson students they can do and be anything they want with their words and imaginations.

