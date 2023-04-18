McCurtain County Community Hospital evacuated after bomb threat

IDABEL, Okla. — The McCurtain County Community Hospital is being evacuated after a bomb threat.

The threats come a day after protests forced the hospital on lock down as a precaution.

Patients are being taken to a nearby medical clinic, critical patients are being airlifted to other hospitals.

Protesters gathered to urge the resignation of several county commissioners after the release of alleged recordings that had threats and racist comments.

According to the threats if there are not resignations then they will blow up the hospital. Authorities are searching the hospital.

