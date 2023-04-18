Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

McCurtain County Community Hospital evacuated after bomb threat

KJRH Breaking News
2 News Oklahoma
2 News Oklahoma Breaking News
KJRH Breaking News
Posted at 3:35 PM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 16:36:14-04

IDABEL, Okla. — The McCurtain County Community Hospital is being evacuated after a bomb threat.

The threats come a day after protests forced the hospital on lock down as a precaution.

Patients are being taken to a nearby medical clinic, critical patients are being airlifted to other hospitals.

Protesters gathered to urge the resignation of several county commissioners after the release of alleged recordings that had threats and racist comments.

WATCH coverage:

Audio Recordings Outrage Residents

According to the threats if there are not resignations then they will blow up the hospital. Authorities are searching the hospital.

2 News is staying in touch with city officials and we will update as we learn more.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7