McCain's death shadows Republican primary in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) - The death of six-term Sen. John McCain is shadowing the primary contest in Arizona to replace his seat-mate.

The race to succeed Sen. Jeff Flake lays bare the fissures in a Republican Party dramatically remade by President Donald Trump. The three Republicans running for Flake's seat have embraced Trump and distanced themselves from McCain, a sign of how far the late senator's status had fallen with conservatives who dominate Arizona's GOP primaries.

The outcome of Tuesday's primary will be closely watched by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who must name a replacement to fill McCain's seat for the next two years. McCain died Saturday after a yearlong battle with brain cancer.

Florida is also holding a primary Tuesday while voters in Oklahoma participate in a runoff for governor.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: