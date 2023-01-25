McAlester quiet following winter weather

MCALESTER, Okla. — Compared to other towns in northeast Oklahoma, McAlester is one of the communities that got quite a bit of snow accumulation on Tuesday night.

McAlester’s police chief told 2 News Oklahoma they haven’t had any issues or accidents due to the weather as of Wednesday morning. Glenn Wilson, an employee of the McAlester Grazing Co. off North 2nd St. and Choctaw Ave., says the downtown area is normally busy in the mornings.

"You have the bank down there and then the businesses down there are opening up and getting ready," Wilson said. "So yeah this is really dead for the morning."

He says most of the town including his place of work closed up early when the snow started falling Tuesday. Wednesday many are choosing to open up later than normal.

Wilson says many people expected the conditions to be worse than they turned out to be. Although with kids on distance learning, he thinks Wednesday will be a slow day for business.

“If I was at home we probably wouldn’t get out. It would be 'go play in the snow and have a good time,'” Wilson said.

That’s exactly what 3-year-old Henry and his aunt were doing. We spotted them enjoying the snow in their front yard with a snowball fight and building a snowman.

“I’m going to name him frosty the snowman,” Henry said.

The McAlester Grazing Co. expects business to return to normal Thursday, if not busier after people stayed in Wednesday.

