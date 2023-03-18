McAlester Police Officer injured in crash in Glenpool

According to the Glenpool Police Department, around 6:30pm Friday the Glenpool Police Department was notified of a head-on collision on Highway 75 just north of 151st St. south.

Police say a black Ford F250 pickup driven by one adult male with one adult male passenger were headed northbound on 75 while a funeral procession for a police captain with the McAlester Police Department was headed southbound on 75.

Police say the pickup truck driver Martin Rodriguez Rivas failed to stop for the procession and then took evasive action to avoid colliding with stopped traffic in front of his vehicle. During the evasive action, he crossed the center median, went through the guard rail and hit a McAlester police officer’s vehicle in the funeral procession head on.

The officer had to be extracted from the wreckage of his vehicle, and has been transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The pick up truck driver and passenger refused medical treatment.

Rivas has been placed under arrest by Glenpool Police Department on the complaint of driving without a valid license while causing great bodily harm. Additional complaints may be added pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation, according to Glenpool Police.

The investigation is ongoing and southbound 75 remains closed to traffic just north of the 151st St. bridge.

