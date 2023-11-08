McAlester pastor charged with possession of child sexual abuse material

*This story contains discussion of sexual abuse and may be difficult for some to read.*

An associate pastor and former chaplain at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester is charged with possession of child sexual abuse material.

Authorities investigated David Prince, 40, after a system designed to monitor state employees computers found Prince's account was looking at pornographic material and engaging in sexual conversations on his work computer, according to court documents.

After seeing repeated activity, authorities monitored Prince's account more closely.

Investigators allegedly found Prince discussing sexual acts with his minor children on a website called Reddit. Prince engaged in these conversations on one computer screen while simultaneously asking a fellow Oklahoma Department of Corrections employee about filing inmate forms, court documents allege.

On Nov. 6, authorities served a search warrant at Prince's home in McAlester and found child sexual abuse material on his phone.

McAlester News-Capital

Prince allegedly denied any sexual contact with his children and said the conversations were just "fantasy."

The ODOC terminated Prince shortly after his arrest. Prince is also an associate pastor at Northgate Baptist Church. 2 News reached out to the church to learn more about his employment, but we have yet to hear back.

