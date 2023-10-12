McAlester family uses Halloween decorations to raise money for St. Jude

MCALESTER, Okla. — A family in McAlester is getting into the spooky Halloween spirit for a good cause.

The Murrin family went all out this year with a full team playing wheelchair basketball and a Flintstone display.

The fundraiser Skeletons for St. Jude began in 2020 when a North Carolina man's Halloween decorations earned him a spot in a local TV newscast.

As people came to see the decorations, he saw it as an opportunity to talk with them about a cause near to his heart: childhood cancer.

Since then, the fundraiser has spread across the country — raising over $200,000 in 2022.

Shari Murrin said her family in McAlester has decorated their home with elaborate decorations since 2012.

Murrin said the decorations expanded from being the talk of the neighborhood to the talk of the town as the years went on.

Once she learned of the St. Jude fundraiser, she said she knew it was a wonderful way to share joy during the holidays.

The fundraiser works simply by putting a sign among the decorations with a QR code and information about how to donate.

St. Jude also partners with Frightmap, which gives spooky adventurers a map of all the Halloween decorations near you.

To learn more about the St. Jude fundraiser and a look a the Frightmap near you, click here.

