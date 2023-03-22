McAlester community, law enforcement gather for police captain’s memorial service

MCALESTER, Okla. — An estimated 1,500 members of law enforcement, friends and family gathered at Southeast Expo Center Wednesday morning to remember McAlester Police Department Captain Richard Parker.

Parker passed away unexpectedly last Thursday in his home at the age of 52. A father of two, he grew up in Wetumka and served for McAlester Police for 26 years.

“We aren’t having a funeral today, but a celebration of life,” said Lt. Preston Rodgers, McAlester Police Department. “That’s exactly what Richard would want us to be doing today.”

Rodgers shared stories of Parker’s accolades, including winning Officer of the Year in 2013 and being a compassionate supervisor.

“He was adamant that everyone took time to be with their family and make sure their needs were met,” he said during the service. “He was loyal, dedicated and caring, and a true definition of what we call a brother.”

They also shared memories and laughs. Parker loved the outdoors and planning the next prank.

“He had an ornery streak in him and loved to throw people in the pool or the pond,” Rodgers said. “He took any opportunity he could to pester just about anyone and rest assured if you pestered him you had a payback coming.”

After looking back at Captain Parker's life and legacy, services ended with the ceremonial “last call” from dispatch.

Tragically another fellow officer, Joseph Barlow, was killed in a head on collision while escorting Parker’s body, marking two officers lost in the same department in one week.

