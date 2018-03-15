Mazzio's to offer 'Teachers Eat Free' nights

Pizza chain Mazzio's has announced that it will show some love to Oklahoma teachers in the midst of walkouts and protests over low teacher pay in the state.

The chain wrote the following on its website:

"Mazzio's loves our Oklahoma teachers. To show it, every Tuesday evening from March 20 to April 24, participating Mazzio's locations around the state are offering a complimentary dinner buffet and drink to every teacher with a current teacher ID from an Oklahoma school district."

The post goes on to say Mazzio's founder Ken Selby was an educator before he opened his first pizza parlor in 1961 in Tulsa.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: