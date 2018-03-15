Mazzio's to offer 'Teachers Eat Free' nights

Fire Weather Watch issued March 15 at 4:01AM CDT expiring March 16 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Craig, Creek, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
Pizza chain Mazzio's has announced that it will show some love to Oklahoma teachers in the midst of walkouts and protests over low teacher pay in the state.
The chain wrote the following on its website:
"Mazzio's loves our Oklahoma teachers. To show it, every Tuesday evening from March 20 to April 24, participating Mazzio's locations around the state are offering a complimentary dinner buffet and drink to every teacher with a current teacher ID from an Oklahoma school district."
The post goes on to say Mazzio's founder Ken Selby was an educator before he opened his first pizza parlor in 1961 in Tulsa.