Mayor: plow trucks on life support

TULSA, Okla. - Mayor G.T. Bynum told Tulsa's business community at the 'State of the City' on Thursday the need to update the city's snow plow and salt truck fleet.

During winter weather events, the city has more than 60 trucks and crews covering the streets.

Mayor Bynum said the upgrade needs to happen with the renewal of 'Improve Our Tulsa'.

On top of street and infrastructure projects, the mayor stressed the need to update the plow fleet, replace aging fire trucks and police cars.

