Mayor Bynum to deliver State of the City address on Thursday

Freeze Warning issued November 8 at 4:05AM CST expiring November 9 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Canadian, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Grant, Harper, Kay, Kingfisher, Logan, Major, Noble, Payne, Roger Mills, Washita, Woods, Woodward
Freeze Watch issued November 8 at 4:05AM CST expiring November 10 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Creek, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Harmon, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Lincoln, Love, McClain, Marshall, Murray, Oklahoma, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman
Freeze Warning issued November 8 at 3:33AM CST expiring November 9 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Lincoln, Mayes, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
TULSA -- Mayor G.T. Bynum will deliver the State of the City address on Thursday in downtown Tulsa.
The address will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Cox Business Center. Bynum will speak about the progress and future of Tulsa. About 1,300 people are expected to attend.
It was a big year for Tulsa, with the announcement of the Amazon Distribution Center moving in, plus just last week, Whirlpool announced that they will be building a $55 million factory distribution center next to their manufacturing plant, which is expected to bring 150 jobs to the area.
Numerous flight reaching new destinations were added to Tulsa International Airport, and the Gathering Place also opened on Riverside.
The address will be livestreamed below once it begins: