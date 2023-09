Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum paid tribute to Jimmy Buffett after the 76-year-old singer passed away late Friday.

"He was everything a fan would hope him to be: friendly, laid back, humble, funny - and he was excited to be partnered with the Muscogee Creek Nation in our community," the mayor said in a social media on Saturday.

Buffett made several stops to Tulsa over the years, including 2017 when he stopped by the River Spirit Casino for the launch of Margaritaville and Paradise Cove.