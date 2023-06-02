Mayor Bynum declares June 2 'National Gun Violence Awareness Day' in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — "National Gun Violence Awareness Day" began in 2015 to honor Hadiya Pendleton, a Chicago teenager who was shot and killed on a playground in January 2013, and every victim of gun violence.

Friday, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum joined hundreds of cities across the country in declaring June 2 "National Gun Violence Awareness Day."

Bynum's proclamation reads:

Following last year’s tragedy at Saint Francis, I came to know the family of Dr. Stephanie Husen. They seek to honor her memory by promoting gun safety in Oklahoma.



Today, I am joining them in this effort and proclaim June 2 as National Gun Violence Awareness Day in Tulsa. pic.twitter.com/o4HYrJsGfE — G.T. Bynum (@gtbynum) June 2, 2023

