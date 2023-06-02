Watch Now
Mayor Bynum declares June 2 'National Gun Violence Awareness Day' in Tulsa

Posted at 12:33 PM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 13:33:10-04

TULSA, Okla. — "National Gun Violence Awareness Day" began in 2015 to honor Hadiya Pendleton, a Chicago teenager who was shot and killed on a playground in January 2013, and every victim of gun violence.

Friday, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum joined hundreds of cities across the country in declaring June 2 "National Gun Violence Awareness Day."

Bynum's proclamation reads:

