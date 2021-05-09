Mayfest helps local artists rebound

TULSA, Okla — Great weather, good food, music, and art make the perfect combination to draw in thousands of people to Tulsa's largest spring festival.

Mayfest made a major comeback in 2021, drawing in thousands of people from several different states.

It's one of the first major events in Tulsa where people gather face-to-face, a year after COVID-19 canceled last year's event.

For local artists like Talitha Jacobs, seeing the crowds again gives her hope that things are gradually returning to a pre-COVID normal.

“We’re here, people are out, and I already have a live painting scheduled in June and hopefully art in the square in Utica Square.”, Jacobs, one of the festival artists said.

In 2020, she was ready to launch her first in-person art summer classes when the pandemic changed those plans.

The former Broken Arrow art teacher didn't let the pandemic keep her from creating. She kept painting and her artwork started flying off the shelves.

Richard Bohm is the owner of Tulsa's Stained Glass Company.

When he shut down his business due to COVID, he sought other opportunities to keep his business running.

“It should have devastated us, but being the can do people that we are we said okay, we got all kinds of scrap glass, and we got tiles, and we got this and got that, so we put it all together and made a label that said emergency art kits," Bohm said.

Instead, he launched a creative line, The Emergency Art Kit.

He said the stained glass art kits took off on social media.

"All of the sudden we had telephone calls, we had people in the parking lot, all our tables were outside and people were buying,” Bohm said.

He credits the stained glass art kits for keeping his business from going under.

Mayfest will continue on Sunday, May 9th until 6:00 p.m.

