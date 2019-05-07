Mayes County K9 officer donated new body armor

MAYES COUNTY — Thanks to a charitable gift, a Mayes County K9 officer was donated a new body armor vest.

Titan was gifted the new vest recently.

The vest was donated by the non-profit group Vested Interest in K-9.

The group from Massachusetts has provided over 3,300 vests to K9s all over the nation.

The organization says the donation for one vest is $950, with the value of the vest being between $1,744 to $2,283, which also comes with a 5-year warranty.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

