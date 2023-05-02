May 1: National Heat Stroke Prevention Day

TULSA, Okla. — May 1st is National Heat Stroke Prevention Day. Temperatures in the Tulsa area were close to 70° on the 1st. However, in a car tested with a thermometer during the afternoon, it was well over 100°.

"A car heats up about 19° every ten minutes," says Beth Washington with Safe Kids Tulsa.

Oklahoma is unfortunately rated number two in fatalities per capita of children left in hot cars.

"Their body has not fully developed like an adult. Their bodies actually heat up three to five times faster than an adult," explained Washington.

There are several things you can do to remind yourself if you have precious cargo in the back.

"Maybe putting your purse in the back seat. We've had some people go as far as taking a shoe off and putting their shoe in the back seat," says Washington.

If you do come across a child locked in a car, the best action would be to call for help.

"Call 911 immediately because you don't know how long that child has been there and it can be life and death," urged Washington.

Over the past 22 years, 29 Oklahoma children have died after being left in hot vehicles.

