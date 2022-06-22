Supply chain issues delays Oklahoman's driver's test

TULSA, Okla. — A simple driver’s test appointment is forcing two Green Country residents to travel throughout the eastern part of the state.

When Michael Myers’s friend needed to take her driver’s test, he tried to schedule an appointment at a nearby DMV, but both Tulsa area locations, the one in Broken Arrow and the one in Bartlesville don’t have any appointments until late August.

They were forced to drive more than two hours away to Poteau, but they had to turn around and drive back to Sand Springs after not being allowed to take the test.

“She told us to go wait out in the car, windows down engine running," Myers said. "So they can check the lights, and all of the sudden I seen the lights go off and I asked what was going on and the DMV examiner said the third brake light doesn’t work. And I'm like 'it doesn’t work and it's not easily and readily available,' and said state law states without the third brake light, you cannot take a driving test in the vehicle."

Myers says that broken light is no easy fix.

"In my particular car, it doesn’t take long to take it off, but you have to replace an entire spoiler. It will disfigure the car. Then you have the downtime of being available plus the downtime of actually having to be painted at a body shop. All because it has a lead strip that is nonremovable. So you can't just service a single $16-20 bulb and they are hard to get."

Myers says he has two options — both costly.

"If we can get into the one in Idabel that means it’s a 200-plus mile drive one way," he says. "So three or four hours — one way — plus food, gas then driving back. Because unless I'm willing to spend a minimum of $350 just to make the car look bad with a primer part on it until it's painted, that’s the only way I can use this car.”

Myers says he and his friend plan on making that trip to Idabel which has its soonest appointment listed as June 30. Both Tulsa DMV locations have appointments booked out for the next 60 days.

