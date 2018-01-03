Man's body found in frozen Oklahoma pond

ADA, Okla. (AP) -- An Oklahoma sheriff says the body of a 20-year-old man who was last seen at a New Year's Eve party was found in a frozen pond near Ada.

Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian tells KTEN a search party found Colton Pennington's body Monday evening. A member of the party saw barefoot tracks on the ice, leading to a hole.

Christian suggested Pennington had hypothermia, though the medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death. An oilfield worker had found the man's clothing and cellphone adjacent to the pond.

Temperatures in Oklahoma had been below freezing for days.

The sheriff said foul play is not suspected.

Information from: KTEN-TV, http://www.kten.com

