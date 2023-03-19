Man walks out of Bill Johnson Correctional Center

TULSA, Okla. — Joey Mena walked away from Bill Johnson correctional facility Saturday evening. Officials say Mena walked away sometime between 6:23 p.m. and 9 p.m.
At 9 p.m. officials noticed Mena was absent during their count. Officials say they have reached out to local hospitals and police to make them aware of Mena.
Mena is serving a 165-day sentence for two counts of larceny and one count of possession of stolen property out of Oklahoma County. Officials say Mena is suspected to be traveling with a woman.
