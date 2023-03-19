Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man walks out of Bill Johnson Correctional Center

Joey Mena Mug.jpg
OSCN.net
Joey Mena Mug.jpg
Posted at 1:28 PM, Mar 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-19 14:28:16-04

TULSA, Okla. — Joey Mena walked away from Bill Johnson correctional facility Saturday evening. Officials say Mena walked away sometime between 6:23 p.m. and 9 p.m.

At 9 p.m. officials noticed Mena was absent during their count. Officials say they have reached out to local hospitals and police to make them aware of Mena.

Mena is serving a 165-day sentence for two counts of larceny and one count of possession of stolen property out of Oklahoma County. Officials say Mena is suspected to be traveling with a woman.

Joey Mena wanted poster.jpg

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7