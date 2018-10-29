TULSA - TULSA -- Tulsa Police arrested a man in connection to a shooting hours after it happened.

One man was transported to the hospital after being shot in north Tulsa Sunday afternoon. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said the shooting occurred in the 3000 block of East Newton Street.

Hours after the shooting, police said they received a call that the suspect, Mario Edwards, was at Walmart near Admiral and Memorial. When they arrived, officials said he was getting into a cab and they arrested him.

Court records show he has previously pleaded guilty to drug charges and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Edwards is facing seven charges currently in an open case in Rogers County.

He is being held in Tulsa County on a $150,000 bond.

