WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. - Oklahoma Highway Patrol says an 80-year-old man has died nine days after colliding with a semi-truck.

Troopers said on May 28, Glenn W. Goodrich, of Bartlesville, was driving a 2008 Toyota Prius northbound on Highway 75 when he struck an unknown semi-truck, that was making a U-turn from the southbound lanes into the northbound lanes.

Troopers said the semi-truck then left the scene.

Troopers said Goodrich succumbed to his injuries on June 6.

