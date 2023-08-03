Man stabbed near gas station at Tulsa Hills

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police responded to a stabbing near the Kum & Go at 1111 W 81st St around 7:23pm Wednesday.

Police say two adult men got into a dispute and one of them stabbed the other with a flagpole in the neck. The victim fled and flagged down a TFD fire truck and asked for help, according to TPD.

Police arrested the suspect outside of the Kum & Go.He will be charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Police say the victim’s injury is serious but non-life threatening.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

