Man shot twice found at Quiktrip

TULSA, Okla. — Officers responded to a call at Quiktrip of a man with two shots in the back.
When police arrived the man told them someone shot at him at Seminole Hills apartments.
When officers arrived to the apartment complex they found shell casings and a possible crime scene. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
