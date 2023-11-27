Man shot, killed while sitting in pickup truck

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police were called to a man taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound in the back of the head at 11 p.m. on Saturday.

TPD said hospital staff told police the man came in with a head injury but medical professionals determined it was a gunshot wound.

TPD identified the man as 41-year-old Ricardo Estrada.

Officers went to the home where Estrada was found with the injury and began investigating it as a shooting. Police said Estrada was shot in the back of the head while sitting in his pickup truck in the driveway of the home near Independence and Columbia.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and are working to find a suspect.

This is a developing story.

