Man shot by officers in Owasso identified

OWASSO, Okla. -

A man shot and killed by two Owasso police officers has been identified.

Authorities said Officers Casey Lawson and Laura Lehner responded to a disturbance call in the Lake Valley subdivision near 151st East Avenue and 108th Place North around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 21.

When they arrived, they were confronted by Duane Preciado, who was carrying a loaded AK-47 rifle and a handgun.

Preciado is a war veteran.

Police say Preciado ignored orders to drop his weapons and continued walking toward the officers.

At one point in the exchange with officers, Preciado yelled “Kill me, kill me,” Chief Scott Chambless said in a statement.

Mr. Preciado spent many years in defense of our country. His life should be honored for this service and not tarnished by the choices he made on this one day. The Owasso Police Department wants to extend its gratitude to the citizens of Owasso for their show of support for our officers and the empathy expressed for the Preciado family. - Owasso Chief Scott Chambless

Both officers shot Preciado, who was struck at least once in the chest.

“The Owasso Police Department is saddened by the necessity to take a life,” Chambless said. “Preciado gave the officers no choice, but to defend their lives and the lives of innocent citizens in the neighborhood. Preciado refused to drop the guns and instead, pointed the guns at the officers, forcing them to shoot.”

Preciado died from his wounds at a local hospital.

"The OSBI has conducted a thorough investigation and presented the evidence collected and further briefed my staff, including my chief criminal prosecutor, first assistant, chief investigator, and myself. After reviewing the evidence provided, we have not requested any further information and are satisfied that the investigation is complete, pending compilation of the final report. I will announce my formal finding(s) when the final report is complete, which I understand will be very soon." - Rogers County District Attorney Matt Ballard

