Man shot at east Tulsa apartment

TULSA - EMSA said that one man has been shot at an east Tulsa apartment.

Tulsa police said the 36-year-old man was shot in the 13000 block of East 30th Street at the Ashford Apartments.

Police said the man broke into his ex-wife's apartment and was shot in the side by his ex-wife's sister, who was also living at the apartment.

EMSA said the man was taken to a Tulsa-area hospital in critical condition.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: