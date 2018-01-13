Man searching for stolen truck, work tools

TULSA -- A man is searching for his truck and equipment that were stolen from his driveway.

Michael Crystal said his black Chevy 2500 Silverado truck was driven away by thieves Tuesday morning around 6 a.m. in the Florence Park neighborhood.

A neighbor caught it on surveillance camera.

Crystal said his truck is one of a kind because of all the add ons, so it should be easy to spot.

Inside the truck, Crystal had what he estimates to be more than $20,000 worth of tools and equipment for his job.

He and his wife were inside the house when it happened.

"Definitely very weird to think for myself and my wife and just being on the property," Crystal said. "I feel violated. It's frustrating. We do everything we can to keep ourselves safe and our property safe."

If you see the black Chevy 2500 Silverado truck, call police.

