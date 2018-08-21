Man rescued from Grand Lake

LANGLEY, Okla. - Grand River Dam Authority said a man is awake and talking after being pulled from the waters of Grand Lake Monday night.

GRDA said they received a call about a possible drowning in the Woodland Shores area of Grand Lake.

Officials said citizens pulled the victim from the lake and administered CPR.

The victim was transported in critical condition, but he is alive and talking, GRDA said.

