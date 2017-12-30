Man killed while walking overnight across Broken Arrow Expressway in east Tulsa

TULSA -- A man is dead after being hit by a truck while walking across a major highway.

Police said just after 12:30 Saturday morning, a driver did not see a man walking across the eastbound lanes of the Broken Arrow Expressway near Sheridan.

Officers said the driver pulled over after hitting the man and called police.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene. Police said the driver will not face charges.

Eastbound lanes of the highway closed for more than two hours while authorities worked the scene, but all lanes are now open.