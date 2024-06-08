Man killed in Saturday morning shooting

One man is dead after a shooting near Pine and Yale Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to calls of a shooting on North Vandalia Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

Investigators say two men got into a fight when one of the men shot the other in the torso. The victim later died at an area hospital.

The suspect was arrested at the scene.

Police are still investigating, but they don't believe the men knew each other.

2News will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

