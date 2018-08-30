Man killed in north Tulsa shooting

TULSA -- Police say a man is dead after a shooting in north Tulsa on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m. near Martin Luther King Boulevard and East Apache Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Several vehicles in the area were damaged by stray bullets.

No arrests have been made. Police are still searching for a suspect.

